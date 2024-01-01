30mg Blackberry Sleep Gummies 20ct

by CB•Dietetic
THC —CBD —
About this product

Enjoy a peaceful night’s rest with CBDietetics 30mg Sleep Gummies! Each delicious piece is packed with 10mg of THC, 10mg of CBD, and 10mg of CBN, making it the perfect blend to help you unwind and fall asleep. Our gummies are made with high-quality ingredients. Plus, they come in a convenient 20 count bottle, making it easy to take them on-the-go or keep them by your bedside. Say goodbye to restless nights and hello to sweet dreams with CBDietetics 30mg Sleep Gummies!

With less than .3% THC in this product, you can trust in the safety and quality coming from CBDietetic

About this brand

Logo for the brand CB•Dietetic
CB•Dietetic
CBDietetic was formed by two motivated individuals from the San Diego and Riverside County areas. Since day one they have strived to formulate and produce efficient and compliant CBD products for their consumers and wholesale clients.
