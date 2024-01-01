Watermelon 15mg D9 Gummies 50ct

by CB•Dietetic
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

Looking for a tasty and convenient way to experience the benefits of THC? Look no further than CBDietetics 15mg D9 THC gummies in a convenient 50 count bag! Each delicious gummy contains 15mg of D9 THC, carefully crafted to give you a consistent and enjoyable experience every time.

Our gummies are made with high-quality, natural ingredients and are gluten-free and vegan-friendly. They’re perfect for on-the-go use, giving you the ability to enjoy the benefits of THC wherever and whenever you need them.

At CBDietetics, we’re committed to delivering the highest-quality products to our customers. That’s why we use only the finest ingredients and employ rigorous quality control measures to ensure that every product meets our high standards. So why wait? Try CBDietetics 15mg D9 THC gummies today and experience the benefits for yourself!

With less than .3% THC in this product, you can trust in the safety and quality coming from CBDietetic

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand CB•Dietetic
CB•Dietetic
Shop products
CBDietetic was formed by two motivated individuals from the San Diego and Riverside County areas. Since day one they have strived to formulate and produce efficient and compliant CBD products for their consumers and wholesale clients.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.