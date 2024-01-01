Looking for a tasty and convenient way to experience the benefits of THC? Try our CBDietetics 15mg D9 THC gummies! Made with high-quality THC oil derived from hemp and infused into delicious fruity gummies, each piece contains a precise dose of 15mg of D9 THC. These gummies are perfect for those who want to enjoy the benefits of THC without the harshness of smoking or the inconvenience of measuring doses.
Our gummies are lab tested for potency and purity, ensuring that you get a consistent and reliable experience every time. Plus, with 15 pieces in each bottle, you’ll have plenty to share with friends or enjoy on your own. Try CBDietetics 15mg D9 THC gummies today and see why they’re one of our most popular products!
With less than .3% THC in this product, you can trust in the safety and quality coming from CBDietetic
CBDietetic was formed by two motivated individuals from the San Diego and Riverside County areas. Since day one they have strived to formulate and produce efficient and compliant CBD products for their consumers and wholesale clients.