About this product
• ZERO THC
• Ceramic core to maximize vape flavor
• Recommended voltage 3.0-4.8V or 3-7 watts
• Available in all 10 flavors
• Disposable
• Tank capacity 1ml with 420mg of CBD
• Compatible with 510 thread battery (battery not included)
INGREDIENTS: MCT, CBD & Terpenes
(NO VG/PG, NO DIACETYL & NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS)
CBD CARTRIDGES MAY HELP WITH:
BLUEBERRY: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal & Anxiety
CHERRY PIE: Memory, Focus, Alertness, Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Antimicrobial, Mood Enhancer
GHOST TRAIN HAZE: Insomnia/ Sedative, Anti-Bacterial, Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Pain, Antioxidant
GRAPE KUSH: Anxiety, Inflammation, Focus
JACK HERER: Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Antioxidant, Anti-Bacterial
LEMON SQUEEZE: Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Memory, Focus, Alertness
SOUR DIESEL: Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Pain, Antioxidant, Muscle Relaxation
SOUR TANGIE: Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal
STRAWBERRY COUGH: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Memory, Focus, Alertness
WATERMELON OG: Anxiety, Anti-Depressant, Nausea
Always do your own research about CBD.These statements and products have not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease.
About this strain
DJ Short's Grape Kush is a productive marijuana hybrid strain that has sharp and fruity aromas. The effects are long-lasting and powerful, inducing euphoric head effects and a relaxed body.
Grape Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
124 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
