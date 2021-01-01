About this product

CBD infused Coffee effectively deals with various disorders such as Anxiety, Insomnia, and Arthritis while producing some relaxing effect on the body. Non-psychoactive in nature, CBD infused coffee is made from the highest quality Brazilian Medium Roast coffee beans beneficial for human consumption and hence you can drink as many times as you feel like. It stimulates the central nervous system while initiating the feeling of being awake and more focused throughout the day.