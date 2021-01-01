Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CBD Wellness

CBD Wellness

CBD Pain Relieving Salve 500mg 2oz

Product rating:

About this product

Are simply infused herbal oils combined with beeswax- to thicken them into a solid state. We incorporated whole plants/herbs in our salves and may find some of these finely ground or pulverized components of the herbs themselves from time to time. These salves are great for treating local conditions; the effects target the area of the body on which they’re applied.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!