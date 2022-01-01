About this product
25mg of Delta 8 per cube – Jar of 10
Premium Organic & All Natural with no additives or preservatives
Made in hemp farms in the USA
Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Pectin, Sunflower Oil, Water, Flavoring, Sodium Citrate, Sodium
Acid Sulfate, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Food
Coloring, Delta 8 THC.
*** This product can not be shipped to Canada ***
*** Restriction on these States: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, and Washington ***
About this brand
CBDKai
CBD Kai has been providing organic quality CBD oils, CBD Gummies, CBD Sleep Spray, CBD Gels and CBD Pet Treats for over 3 years. We offer free shipping nation wide !!