About this product
25MG of Full Spectrum Hemp Oil per Gummy & 99.9% THC-Free
*TOTAL 750MG of CBD PER PACK*
Premium Organic Hemp.
Made in hemp farms in the USA
Legal in all 50 states and in over 40 countries
Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar, water, gelatin, citric acid, natural and artificial flavors, lactic acid, pectin, titanium dioxide, FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1, FD&C Red #40
DIRECTIONS:
Take 1 or 2 gummies by mouth twice daily or as directed by your medical provider. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use of dietary supplement and consult your doctor.
*TOTAL 750MG of CBD PER PACK*
Premium Organic Hemp.
Made in hemp farms in the USA
Legal in all 50 states and in over 40 countries
Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar, water, gelatin, citric acid, natural and artificial flavors, lactic acid, pectin, titanium dioxide, FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1, FD&C Red #40
DIRECTIONS:
Take 1 or 2 gummies by mouth twice daily or as directed by your medical provider. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use of dietary supplement and consult your doctor.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CBDKai
CBD Kai has been providing organic quality CBD oils, CBD Gummies, CBD Sleep Spray, CBD Gels and CBD Pet Treats for over 3 years. We offer free shipping nation wide !!