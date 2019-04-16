About this strain
Crossing Super Bud, Headband, and OG Original, Lemon Kush Headband from Humboldt Seed Organization produces dense light green buds that are surrounded in reddish purple leaves. Its zesty aroma has notes of citrus and the flavor is a bit sour with hints of ripe fruit. The high will have you feeling great throughout the day, making Lemon Kush Headband a great option for experienced consumers.
Lemon Kush Headband effects
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Central Ave
Central Ave Compassionate Care is a non-profit Massachusetts Registered Marijuana Dispensary committed to providing the best quality cannabis and cannabis infused products to registered patients. We are located at 31 Central Ave in Ayer, MA. Visit our website at www.centralavecare.org