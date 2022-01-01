Our CHAMP CBD Water is created with a water-soluble hemp oil, along with other minor phytocannabinoids such as CBG, CBN, CBC, and naturally present terpenes.



This product contains 30mg of phytocannabinoids per dose and is designed to have optimum bioavailability. 30mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil.



CHAMP allows you to feel the beneficial effects of CBD while getting all the health benefits of a nano-water that has been infused with over 78 different essential vitamins, minerals, and glyconutrients.



Our drinks are powered by a 7.3 PH Active Water source, and have MCT Oil infused for additional health benefits. All this GREAT TASTE with ZERO SUGAR!