Cold Snap, also known as “The Cold Snap,” is an indica dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa) created through crossing the iconic Biscotti X The Menthol strains. Don't let the name of this bud scare you off – it's the perfect choice for any patient who's after an arousing strain to help them really get cozy. The high settles in a few minutes after your first toke, taking on your brain with a lifted yet foggy sense of happy sedation. At the same time, a light tingle will start in your spine, slowly expanding with warming waves of arousal throughout your entire body. You'll be stimulated yet fully relaxed from head to toe, at peace with the world around you for hours on end. Combined with its moderately high 15-22% average THC level, these effects make Cold Snap a great choice for treating conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, depression, chronic pain and muscle spasms or cramps. This bud has a classic sour citrusy flavor with a punch of sharp menthol upon exhale. The aroma is of spicy mint with a light gassiness to it that sweetens pleasantly as you continue to toke. Cold Snap buds have small and tight emerald-green nugs with lots of furry amber hairs and a coating of tiny amber-tinted white crystal trichomes.

