About this product
This marvel of directed THC meditation placed high in the running at the Cannabis Cup in Denver a couple of years back and has since turned up on a few Internet lists of the “17 Most Effed-Up Strains Ever” variety.
DaVinci OG
Few specifics are known of its origin, but if you assume the moniker connotes a masterpiece, you wouldn’t be far wrong. The buds scored were big and moist with the scent inside easily defeating the odor-proof baggie it came in.
The process of reviewing strains is a lengthy one full of deliberation and sacrifice, so I rose early and gave my morning over to DVOG. The first hit was silky smooth and began to elevate my mood and outlook at once. Enthusiasm overtook me and I disposed of a small nug in four tokes and was rewarded with an intense long-lasting high that came and went in waves.
This weed goes down very smooth so another nug incinerated almost reflexively and with the same effect. This strain will cause couch-, chair-, even shoe-, lock, with the the latter being a tentative and unusual care about where one’s right foot goes after the left moves forward.
With a THC content testing regularly in the mid-20s, this strain is best for late-night and other non-mobile occasions. What this strain’s best for, likely, is heavy sedation and sleeping, though true indica-lovers can stay upright through most anything.
About this brand
Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
State License(s)
00000084ESFH12297246