Drip Station is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic Greasy Runtz X Scotty 2 Hotty strains. The perfect super sticky bud for a lazy afternoon, Drip Station is filled with giddy and sociable effects that will have you being the center of attention at any upcoming event. This bud has oversized pepper-shaped olive green nugs with bright purple undertones, thick red-orange hairs and frosty, chunky purple-tinted white crystal trichomes that are practically dripping with sweet, sticky resin. As you pull apart each nugget, aromas of spicy diesel, sour citrus and fruity blueberries are released, intensifying in sweetness the more that you toke. The flavor is of sweet fruity blueberries and sour citrusy lemon, all wrapped up with a pleasantly creamy taste. The Drip Station high will have both mind and body feeling sticky in all of the right ways, with soothing and lifted effects that last for hours on end. You'll find your mind locked into a state of pure euphoria that has you feeling giddy, giggly and like you can take on the world. A soothing body high comes next, locking you to the couch and leaving you feeling fully relaxed. Combined with its high 21-29% average THC level, these effects give Drip Station an edge in treating chronic stress or anxiety, anorexia, depression or mood swings and bipolar disorder.

