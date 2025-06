Larry Bubba is an indica dominant hybrid strain (80% indica/20% sativa) created through crossing the iconic Larry OG X Bubba Kush strains. This celebrity child boasts a super high potency level with sleepy, nighttime effects that will have you feeling kicked back and ready to get to bed in no time at all. You'll feel the effects wash over you with an immediate rush of cerebral energy that has you feeling mentally stimulated and lifted, filled with an expansive euphoria. This energy will soon ebb and fade away, replaced with a heavy, heady relaxation that has you feeling pretty sedated and out of touch with reality. A sleepy sense rounds out the high, which can have you dozing off before you even realize what's happening. Thanks to these effects and its super high 16-30% average THC level, Larry Bubba is often said to be perfect for treating conditions including chronic stress or anxiety, depression or mood swings, insomnia and chronic pain. This bud has a sweet and sour lemony skunky flavor with hints of spicy diesel and earthy herbs. The aroma follows the same profile, although it does have a hint of herbal sage to it, too. Larry Bubba buds have fat oversized grape-shaped emerald-green nugs with thick yellow-orange hairs and chunky, bright white crystal trichomes.

