About this product
About this strain
Rainbow Chip effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
26% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
