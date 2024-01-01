About this product
RS11, also known as “RS-11” or “Rainbow Sherbet #11,” is an indica dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Pink Guava X OZK strains. When it comes to the flavor and effects departments, this bud has it all. RS11 packs a super sweet and fruity cherry berry flavor with touches of sugary candy and a hint of pine. The aroma is very similar, with an earthy pine overtone that's accented by fresh fruity cherries and berries galore. The RS11 high hits you almost as soon as you exhale, starting in the brain with a mental stimulation that leaves you feeling alert and happy with a boost in creativity. At the same time, a heavy and relaxing physical effect will wash over your body, dropping you into heavy couchlock and sedation that has you feeling completely immovable for hours on end. In combination with its high 15-20% average THC level and 2% CBD level, these effects make RS11 a great choice for treating those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, depression, chronic fatigue, appetite loss or nausea and chronic pain. This bud has dense and fluffy grape-shaped blue-green nugs with lots of thin light orange hairs and a coating of frosty, blue-tinted white crystal trichomes.
Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
