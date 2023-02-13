About this product
Sofies Breath: Sophie's Breath is a rare sativa dominant hybrid strain (70% sativa/30% indica) created through crossing the classic Sophisticated Lady (Sophie's Cut) X Mendobreath F2 strains. This potent combination yields a super delicious bud with flavors that will leave you begging for more. Sophie's Breath has a super sweet berry earthy inhale with hints of rich spicy vanilla upon exhale. The aroma is very earthy and fruity with a pungent overtone that's accented by sour berries and deep vanilla spice. The Sophie's Breath high comes on soon after your first exhale, rushing into your mind with pure lifted euphoria before spreading her warming tendrils throughout the rest of your body. As your mind expands with a touch of focus and giggly creativity, your body will start to relax into a slightly couch-locked state that doesn't affect your energy level in the slightest. Rather, you'll be pain-free and totally at ease with the world around you as your mind lifts and expands to new heights
Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
00000084ESFH12297246