WiFi, also known as “White Fire OG” or “WiFi OG,” is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid (40% indica/60% sativa) strain created through crossing the beloved White Fire X White Rhino strains. Its sweet citrus and black pepper flavor may have you hooked after just one taste, but its high-powered effects are what will keep you coming back for more. The Wifi high comes on quickly with a punch to the head of cerebral energy that lifts your mood and leaves you feeling completely euphoric. As this state of happiness grows, you'll feel a sense of artistic inspiration accompanied by a light feeling of focus. These mental effects are anchored beautifully by a relaxing body high that lulls you into a totally lazy state that doesn't weigh you down or leave you sleepy. Coupled with its high 22-28% average THC level, these effects give Wifi an edge in treating conditions such as chronic stress, fatigue, inattentiveness, depression, and chronic pain. The aroma of Wifi is much like the flavor, with a lemony peppery effect that's accented by sweet earth and pungent diesel. This bud has piecey spade-shaped forest green nugs that are decked with bright red orange hairs and coated with a thick layer of tiny golden colored crystal trichomes.
Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
