Honey has been used for its nutritional value since ancient times, we use NY State wildlfower. Taking one spoonful of honey every day can have numerous benefits to your health. You can use it as a sweetener in your beverages (tea/coffee/smoothies), sauce recipes or a spoonful at night before bed or when you have a cold.
Local Wildflower Honey from NY
CFH uses include simple syrup for cocktails and beverages, glazes and marinades, and dressings.
Topical for minor cuts and wounds
240 mg / bottle
4 oz (120ml) bottle with 240 mg
(1 tsp = 10 mg, 1 tbsp = 30 mg)
(Wildflower honey is prebiotic and helps digestion, antibacterial, antioxidants, helps seasonal allergies and help maintain weight)
About this brand
Chef for Higher
Founded in NY. Legacy to Legal. Woman and Minority Owned.
Since 2015, Chef For Higher has produced over 300 supper clubs and catered events, pioneering the new age of infused dining. Chef For Higher launched April 19th, 2023 as a legacy to legal company and with the release of the Cooking Essentials (Coconut oil, Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) and honey) the first culinary brand in New York’s legal dispensaries. CFH offers a line of infused consumer-packaged goods, B2B services and curated dining experiences globally.
We are a true legacy to legal company: Independent, self-funded and minority owned and built to launch in New York's adult use market. We believe New York is the capital of the world and where better to launch our brand?! We know culinary/food isn’t the first thing customers ask for but we truly believe consumption through diet/food will be big, especially for people who can’t or don’t want to smoke + it’s healthier, just takes a little education.
If you'd like to learn more about our products and culinary experiences, follow @chefforhigher on instagram and shoot us a DM!
