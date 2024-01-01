Founded in NY. Legacy to Legal. Woman and Minority Owned.



Since 2015, Chef For Higher has produced over 300 supper clubs and catered events, pioneering the new age of infused dining. Chef For Higher launched April 19th, 2023 as a legacy to legal company and with the release of the Cooking Essentials (Coconut oil, Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) and honey) the first culinary brand in New York’s legal dispensaries. CFH offers a line of infused consumer-packaged goods, B2B services and curated dining experiences globally.



We are a true legacy to legal company: Independent, self-funded and minority owned and built to launch in New York's adult use market. We believe New York is the capital of the world and where better to launch our brand?! We know culinary/food isn’t the first thing customers ask for but we truly believe consumption through diet/food will be big, especially for people who can’t or don’t want to smoke + it’s healthier, just takes a little education.



If you'd like to learn more about our products and culinary experiences, follow @chefforhigher on instagram and shoot us a DM!

