Experts in flavorful genetics, Esensia Gardens nurtured this herbal hybrid in Hopland, California. The balanced terpene profile of Hibiscus is a true gem and will perk you up anytime - morning, noon, or night.
Esensia Gardens is based out of Hopland California, taking 2 top 20 awards in the 2019 emerald cup. The hibiscus’s rounded terpene profile is a true gem, the equivalent parts of limonene and terpinolene finish off the myrcene dominant profile.
TYPE: Hybrid
THC: 85.6%
CBD: 0.33%
CANNABINOIDS: 92.1%
TERPENES: 5.1%
GROWN BY: Esensia Gardens
About this brand
Chemistry.
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of sustainably cultivated flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms.
Our products are 100% natural and capture both the flavor + effect of each strain we release.
We stay true to the plant you know and love.
