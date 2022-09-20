Experts in flavorful genetics, Esensia Gardens nurtured this herbal hybrid in Hopland, California. The balanced terpene profile of Hibiscus is a true gem and will perk you up anytime - morning, noon, or night.



Esensia Gardens is based out of Hopland California, taking 2 top 20 awards in the 2019 emerald cup. The hibiscus’s rounded terpene profile is a true gem, the equivalent parts of limonene and terpinolene finish off the myrcene dominant profile.



TYPE: Hybrid

THC: 85.6%

CBD: 0.33%

CANNABINOIDS: 92.1%

TERPENES: 5.1%



GROWN BY: Esensia Gardens