Go bananas with Maroon Baboon!



Bred by Oakland’s Root Logic and grown in Mendo by the zookeepers at Radicle Herbs, Maroon Baboon is a THC-heavy indica hybrid with a nutty vanilla + sweet, skunky diesel flavor. A cross between the dank Gelato and flavorful Grease Monkey, Maroon Baboon flawlessly fuses the bold, full-body effects of its parents.



But careful! The combination of wild flavor, pungent aroma and a powerful high may awaken your primal instincts.



*Made with Sun+Earth Certified Flower*



TYPE: Indica Hybrid

THC: 30.1%

CANNABINOIDS: 30.2%



GROWN BY: Radicle Herbs

REGION: Mendocino