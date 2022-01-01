About this product
Go bananas with Maroon Baboon!
Bred by Oakland’s Root Logic and grown in Mendo by the zookeepers at Radicle Herbs, Maroon Baboon is a THC-heavy indica hybrid with a nutty vanilla + sweet, skunky diesel flavor. A cross between the dank Gelato and flavorful Grease Monkey, Maroon Baboon flawlessly fuses the bold, full-body effects of its parents.
But careful! The combination of wild flavor, pungent aroma and a powerful high may awaken your primal instincts.
*Made with Sun+Earth Certified Flower*
TYPE: Indica Hybrid
THC: 30.1%
CANNABINOIDS: 30.2%
GROWN BY: Radicle Herbs
REGION: Mendocino
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
