About this product
Get ready to go bananas with Maroon Baboon! Bred in Mendocino by the zookeepers at Radicle Herbs, Maroon Baboon is a THC heavy indica hybrid with flavors of nutty vanilla and sweet, skunky diesel. A cross between the dank Gelato and flavorful Grease Monkey strains, Maroon baboon flawlessly fuses the bold, full-body effects of its parents. The combination of wild flavor, pungent aroma, and powerful high of this strain are sure to awaken your primal instincts.
TYPE: Indica
THC: 30.3%
CANNABINOIDS: 30.3%
GROWN BY: Radicle Herbs
REGION: Mendocino
RELEASE DATE: 03/10/2022
About this brand
Chemistry.
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
