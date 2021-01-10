About this product
A truly unique cultivar, Pie Gal is a hidden gem within Coastal Sun’s lineup of organically grown flowers. This delicious sativa features floral aromas and smooth flavors of sweet pine with hints of flaky crust.
Perfect for a tasty wake and bake session or a delectable afternoon pick-me-up, Pie Gal serves up a wonderful energy buzz accompanied by a balanced mood.
TYPE: Sativa
THC: 28.7%
CANNABINOIDS: 32.3%
GROWN BY: Coastal Sun
REGION: Santa Cruz
RELEASE DATE: 10/01/2021
About this brand
Chemistry.
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.