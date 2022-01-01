About this product
1:1 CBD Tincture
Exhale. Chill. Cuddle.
Time to exhale? Our PINK tincture has a balanced blend of CBD, THC, CBDa and THCa that will leave you ready to chill.
4mg CBD
4mg THC
4mg CBDa
4mg THCa
Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes.
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
