About this product
1:3 THC Tincture
Lounge. Ponder. Heal.
Our PURPLE tincture blends a healing dose of THC with other cannabinoids to produce a truly enlightened high.
3mg CBD
9mg THC
1mg CBDa
3mg THCa
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
