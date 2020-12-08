About this product
TYPE: Hybrid
THC: 87.9%
CANNABINOIDS: 99.9%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
LINEAGE: Zkittlez x Gelato
RELEASE DATE: 11/10/2021
About this strain
Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by Cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.
