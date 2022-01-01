About this product
5:1 CBD Tincture
Chitchat. Focus. Motivate.
Ready, set, go! Our YELLOW tincture is the perfect blend of non-psychoactive CBD, CBDa and THCa to keep you focused + motivated.
5mg CBD
1mg THC
5mg CBDa
5mg THCa
Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes.
No product reviews
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
