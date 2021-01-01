Chewee's
Classic Caramel Sativa 100mg 10-pack
About this product
Dating back to the 1800's, caramels have been a worldwide hit with generations of infection connoisseurs. Following classic recipes that combine simple ingredients in precisely heated kettles, our cannabis-infused caramels put an adult twist on one of your childhood favorites.
Gluten free
Vegetarian
Ten individually wrapped 10mg caramels per box
