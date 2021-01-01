Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Chewee's

Chewee's

Classic Caramel Indica 50mg 10-pack

About this product

Dating back to the 1800's, caramels have been a worldwide hit with generations of infection connoisseurs. Following classic recipes that combine simple ingredients in precisely heated kettles, our cannabis-infused caramels put an adult twist on one of your childhood favorites.

Gluten free
Vegetarian
Ten individually wrapped 5mg caramels per box
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!