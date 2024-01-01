About this product
800 - 1,000 MG KRATOM CAPSULES
Introducing Choice Botanicals' 100 Jumbo Kratom Capsules – all-natural supplements, never synthesized. Our capsules hold 800mg to 1gm finely ground powder, prioritizing quality. Every batch undergoes rigorous independent lab testing for consistent standards.
These Kratom capsules stand out for their jumbo size, which is more than most leading brands on the market. In addition to delivering more value per capsule, it also brings about easy dosage management for our happy customers.
For a decade, Choice Botanicals has diligently sourced the finest Kratom Capsules from premier Indonesian farms. Our commitment to quality shines through meticulous purification and a secure, tamper-proof package, ensuring unparalleled assurance.
CHOICE BOTANICALS SIGNATURE STRAINS:
Green Maeng Da: Introducing our prized Green strain. Ordering Green Maeng Da guarantees premium Kratom quality, ensuring an exceptional experience. "Maeng Da" means top-grade, reflecting its excellence. A popular customer favorite, Green Maeng Da stands out in our inventory.
Red Bali: Our Red strain is sourced directly from the lush landscapes of Bali. Famous for its soothing properties, people have reported that Red Bali provides relief from everyday aches and discomfort. This strain is an ideal choice for winding down at the end of the day.
White Borneo: This is our unique White strain, hailing directly from the exotic island of Borneo. The locals have employed this strain for centuries to provide users with an energy boost, akin to the effect of a morning cup of coffee to kickstart their day.
Our capsules contain one only one thing: Mitragyna Speciosa which is a testament to our commitment to pure, natural products.
Each capsule contains a significant 800mg - 1gm of finely milled Kratom powder, offering you maximum value and effectiveness. And for our vegan customers,, we are pleased to confirm that our capsules are 100% vegan.
Ingredients: Mitragyna Speciosa
800mg - 1gm Kratom Capsules of finely milled powder per count
About this brand
Choice Botanicals
Choice Botanicals stands as the premier destination for premium Maeng-da kratom products, renowned for unrivaled quality and steadfast dedication to excellence since our establishment in 2010. Our brand embodies a commitment to delivering superior products and unparalleled customer satisfaction, setting us apart in the competitive landscape of kratom suppliers.
At Choice Botanicals, we've meticulously cultivated relationships with trusted growers in Indonesia, securing a long-term, fair-price contract to ensure the highest quality kratom directly from the source. This dedication to authenticity and ethical sourcing resonates throughout our entire operation, from the lush jungles where our kratom is harvested to our state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot facility equipped with cutting-edge production hardware.
We understand the challenges consumers face when sourcing kratom online, which is why we prioritize transparency and accountability in every aspect of our business. Each batch of our pure, lab-tested kratom undergoes rigorous third-party testing to verify consistency in alkaloid content and purity, providing our customers with peace of mind and confidence in their purchase.
With a comprehensive range of products including capsules, powders, extracts, drinks, and shots, Choice Botanicals caters to the diverse needs and preferences of kratom enthusiasts. Our meticulously curated selection of strains, including Green Maeng Da, Red Bali, and White Borneo, ensures that every customer can find their perfect match.
Experience the Choice Botanicals difference today and discover why we're the trusted choice for premium kratom products.
License(s)
- TX, US: 549186120002
