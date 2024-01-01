800 - 1,000 MG KRATOM CAPSULES

Introducing Choice Botanicals' 100 Jumbo Kratom Capsules – all-natural supplements, never synthesized. Our capsules hold 800mg to 1gm finely ground powder, prioritizing quality. Every batch undergoes rigorous independent lab testing for consistent standards.



These Kratom capsules stand out for their jumbo size, which is more than most leading brands on the market. In addition to delivering more value per capsule, it also brings about easy dosage management for our happy customers.



For a decade, Choice Botanicals has diligently sourced the finest Kratom Capsules from premier Indonesian farms. Our commitment to quality shines through meticulous purification and a secure, tamper-proof package, ensuring unparalleled assurance.



CHOICE BOTANICALS SIGNATURE STRAINS:

Green Maeng Da: Introducing our prized Green strain. Ordering Green Maeng Da guarantees premium Kratom quality, ensuring an exceptional experience. "Maeng Da" means top-grade, reflecting its excellence. A popular customer favorite, Green Maeng Da stands out in our inventory.

Red Bali: Our Red strain is sourced directly from the lush landscapes of Bali. Famous for its soothing properties, people have reported that Red Bali provides relief from everyday aches and discomfort. This strain is an ideal choice for winding down at the end of the day.

White Borneo: This is our unique White strain, hailing directly from the exotic island of Borneo. The locals have employed this strain for centuries to provide users with an energy boost, akin to the effect of a morning cup of coffee to kickstart their day.

Our capsules contain one only one thing: Mitragyna Speciosa which is a testament to our commitment to pure, natural products.



Each capsule contains a significant 800mg - 1gm of finely milled Kratom powder, offering you maximum value and effectiveness. And for our vegan customers,, we are pleased to confirm that our capsules are 100% vegan.



Ingredients: Mitragyna Speciosa



800mg - 1gm Kratom Capsules of finely milled powder per count

