Your typical Kratom capsules are 500mg. Not these bad boys. These Kratom capsules are a whopping 1 gram! We are thrilled to introduce our Jumbo Kratom Capsules! Sourced directly from the fertile soils of Indonesia, consequently, these capsules promise purity and originality.



ROOTED IN QUALITY

Every capsule offers premium quality, hand picked by local farmers rich in generations of knowledge. Originating from lush, tropical regions, our Jumbo Kratom Capsules bear the mark of unparalleled caliber. Moreover, we confirm their quality and purity through 3rd party lab testing.



DIVERSE STRAINS FOR DIVERSE TASTES

Diversity spices up life, and thus, we offer our Jumbo Kratom Capsules in two varied strains: Red Bali and Green Maeng Da. Each strain, growing in distinct climates and environments, unveils its unique qualities.



Red Bali: Harvested from the beautiful land of Bali, this strain shows the island’s rich traditions and diversity.



Green Maeng Da: Originating from the vibrant lands of Thailand, this variant stands out with its vivid green hue and distinct properties.

White Borneo: All the way from Borneo, morning energy to kickstart your day.



WHY CHOOSE US?

Opting for our Jumbo Kratom Capsules isn’t just a choice; it’s a commitment to quality and tradition. From the distinctive origins of Red Bali and Green Maeng Da to our meticulous lab testing, every step speaks volumes about our dedication to authenticity. So, enjoy the quality and size of our capsules, and let quality narrate its tale.



In joining our community, you align with values of quality, tradition, and sustainability; moreover, we eagerly anticipate you discovering the genuineness of our Jumbo Kratom Capsules. Happy exploring!

