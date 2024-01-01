About this product
Your typical Kratom capsules are 500mg. Not these bad boys. These Kratom capsules are a whopping 1 gram! We are thrilled to introduce our Jumbo Kratom Capsules! Sourced directly from the fertile soils of Indonesia, consequently, these capsules promise purity and originality.
ROOTED IN QUALITY
Every capsule offers premium quality, hand picked by local farmers rich in generations of knowledge. Originating from lush, tropical regions, our Jumbo Kratom Capsules bear the mark of unparalleled caliber. Moreover, we confirm their quality and purity through 3rd party lab testing.
DIVERSE STRAINS FOR DIVERSE TASTES
Diversity spices up life, and thus, we offer our Jumbo Kratom Capsules in two varied strains: Red Bali and Green Maeng Da. Each strain, growing in distinct climates and environments, unveils its unique qualities.
Red Bali: Harvested from the beautiful land of Bali, this strain shows the island’s rich traditions and diversity.
Green Maeng Da: Originating from the vibrant lands of Thailand, this variant stands out with its vivid green hue and distinct properties.
White Borneo: All the way from Borneo, morning energy to kickstart your day.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Opting for our Jumbo Kratom Capsules isn’t just a choice; it’s a commitment to quality and tradition. From the distinctive origins of Red Bali and Green Maeng Da to our meticulous lab testing, every step speaks volumes about our dedication to authenticity. So, enjoy the quality and size of our capsules, and let quality narrate its tale.
In joining our community, you align with values of quality, tradition, and sustainability; moreover, we eagerly anticipate you discovering the genuineness of our Jumbo Kratom Capsules. Happy exploring!
About this brand
Choice Botanicals
Choice Botanicals stands as the premier destination for premium Maeng-da kratom products, renowned for unrivaled quality and steadfast dedication to excellence since our establishment in 2010. Our brand embodies a commitment to delivering superior products and unparalleled customer satisfaction, setting us apart in the competitive landscape of kratom suppliers.
At Choice Botanicals, we've meticulously cultivated relationships with trusted growers in Indonesia, securing a long-term, fair-price contract to ensure the highest quality kratom directly from the source. This dedication to authenticity and ethical sourcing resonates throughout our entire operation, from the lush jungles where our kratom is harvested to our state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot facility equipped with cutting-edge production hardware.
We understand the challenges consumers face when sourcing kratom online, which is why we prioritize transparency and accountability in every aspect of our business. Each batch of our pure, lab-tested kratom undergoes rigorous third-party testing to verify consistency in alkaloid content and purity, providing our customers with peace of mind and confidence in their purchase.
With a comprehensive range of products including capsules, powders, extracts, drinks, and shots, Choice Botanicals caters to the diverse needs and preferences of kratom enthusiasts. Our meticulously curated selection of strains, including Green Maeng Da, Red Bali, and White Borneo, ensures that every customer can find their perfect match.
Experience the Choice Botanicals difference today and discover why we're the trusted choice for premium kratom products.
License(s)
- TX, US: 549186120002
