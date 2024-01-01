KRATOM CAPSULES PICK 3 BUNDLE REVIEW

The power of bundles allows for even more competitive pricing, and convenient ordering, ultimately giving our customers the ability to create their own product bundle. The Kratom Capsules Pick 3 Bundle is the perfect opportunity to explore our full collection of Kratom Capsules, allowing you to customize your order the way you like. In this bundle, you'll enjoy one of the industry's best Kratom deals online, giving you the ability to choose between a 30-count and 60-count bottle, and choose your 3 preferred strains. Choose one strain for all three bottles if you have a favorite or choose multiple strains if you want to try the entire collection.



Kratom capsules are one of the industry's most popular methods to enjoy Kratom. The capsules are soft, thin, and will provide the perfect dose of powder, making it extremely easy to swallow, providing incredible absorption, and giving you a way to enjoy the power of Kratom without the taste, binding agents, or additional additives that traditional tablets often require. Whether you are a new or experienced user, Kratom Capsules act as a quick, on-the-go option to receive your daily dose.



CHOOSE FROM:

MAENG DA

Recognized as the green strain, Maeng Da is one of our most popular. It is known for generating energy while reducing pain levels. Maeng Da also translates to "top-grade", which perfectly describes it.



BALI

Recognized as the red strain, Bali is one of our most prized strains because of where it comes from and what it offers. It's sourced directly from Bali and provides pain relief for everyday aches and pains.



BORNEO

Recognized as the white strain, Borneo is another extraordinary strain because of where it originates and the benefits it offers as well. It is sourced directly from Borneo and provides heightened levels of energy that equates to a morning cup of coffee.

