About this product
KRATOM CAPSULES PICK 3 BUNDLE REVIEW
The power of bundles allows for even more competitive pricing, and convenient ordering, ultimately giving our customers the ability to create their own product bundle. The Kratom Capsules Pick 3 Bundle is the perfect opportunity to explore our full collection of Kratom Capsules, allowing you to customize your order the way you like. In this bundle, you'll enjoy one of the industry's best Kratom deals online, giving you the ability to choose between a 30-count and 60-count bottle, and choose your 3 preferred strains. Choose one strain for all three bottles if you have a favorite or choose multiple strains if you want to try the entire collection.
Kratom capsules are one of the industry's most popular methods to enjoy Kratom. The capsules are soft, thin, and will provide the perfect dose of powder, making it extremely easy to swallow, providing incredible absorption, and giving you a way to enjoy the power of Kratom without the taste, binding agents, or additional additives that traditional tablets often require. Whether you are a new or experienced user, Kratom Capsules act as a quick, on-the-go option to receive your daily dose.
CHOOSE FROM:
MAENG DA
Recognized as the green strain, Maeng Da is one of our most popular. It is known for generating energy while reducing pain levels. Maeng Da also translates to "top-grade", which perfectly describes it.
BALI
Recognized as the red strain, Bali is one of our most prized strains because of where it comes from and what it offers. It's sourced directly from Bali and provides pain relief for everyday aches and pains.
BORNEO
Recognized as the white strain, Borneo is another extraordinary strain because of where it originates and the benefits it offers as well. It is sourced directly from Borneo and provides heightened levels of energy that equates to a morning cup of coffee.
The power of bundles allows for even more competitive pricing, and convenient ordering, ultimately giving our customers the ability to create their own product bundle. The Kratom Capsules Pick 3 Bundle is the perfect opportunity to explore our full collection of Kratom Capsules, allowing you to customize your order the way you like. In this bundle, you'll enjoy one of the industry's best Kratom deals online, giving you the ability to choose between a 30-count and 60-count bottle, and choose your 3 preferred strains. Choose one strain for all three bottles if you have a favorite or choose multiple strains if you want to try the entire collection.
Kratom capsules are one of the industry's most popular methods to enjoy Kratom. The capsules are soft, thin, and will provide the perfect dose of powder, making it extremely easy to swallow, providing incredible absorption, and giving you a way to enjoy the power of Kratom without the taste, binding agents, or additional additives that traditional tablets often require. Whether you are a new or experienced user, Kratom Capsules act as a quick, on-the-go option to receive your daily dose.
CHOOSE FROM:
MAENG DA
Recognized as the green strain, Maeng Da is one of our most popular. It is known for generating energy while reducing pain levels. Maeng Da also translates to "top-grade", which perfectly describes it.
BALI
Recognized as the red strain, Bali is one of our most prized strains because of where it comes from and what it offers. It's sourced directly from Bali and provides pain relief for everyday aches and pains.
BORNEO
Recognized as the white strain, Borneo is another extraordinary strain because of where it originates and the benefits it offers as well. It is sourced directly from Borneo and provides heightened levels of energy that equates to a morning cup of coffee.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Choice Botanicals
Choice Botanicals stands as the premier destination for premium Maeng-da kratom products, renowned for unrivaled quality and steadfast dedication to excellence since our establishment in 2010. Our brand embodies a commitment to delivering superior products and unparalleled customer satisfaction, setting us apart in the competitive landscape of kratom suppliers.
At Choice Botanicals, we've meticulously cultivated relationships with trusted growers in Indonesia, securing a long-term, fair-price contract to ensure the highest quality kratom directly from the source. This dedication to authenticity and ethical sourcing resonates throughout our entire operation, from the lush jungles where our kratom is harvested to our state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot facility equipped with cutting-edge production hardware.
We understand the challenges consumers face when sourcing kratom online, which is why we prioritize transparency and accountability in every aspect of our business. Each batch of our pure, lab-tested kratom undergoes rigorous third-party testing to verify consistency in alkaloid content and purity, providing our customers with peace of mind and confidence in their purchase.
With a comprehensive range of products including capsules, powders, extracts, drinks, and shots, Choice Botanicals caters to the diverse needs and preferences of kratom enthusiasts. Our meticulously curated selection of strains, including Green Maeng Da, Red Bali, and White Borneo, ensures that every customer can find their perfect match.
Experience the Choice Botanicals difference today and discover why we're the trusted choice for premium kratom products.
At Choice Botanicals, we've meticulously cultivated relationships with trusted growers in Indonesia, securing a long-term, fair-price contract to ensure the highest quality kratom directly from the source. This dedication to authenticity and ethical sourcing resonates throughout our entire operation, from the lush jungles where our kratom is harvested to our state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot facility equipped with cutting-edge production hardware.
We understand the challenges consumers face when sourcing kratom online, which is why we prioritize transparency and accountability in every aspect of our business. Each batch of our pure, lab-tested kratom undergoes rigorous third-party testing to verify consistency in alkaloid content and purity, providing our customers with peace of mind and confidence in their purchase.
With a comprehensive range of products including capsules, powders, extracts, drinks, and shots, Choice Botanicals caters to the diverse needs and preferences of kratom enthusiasts. Our meticulously curated selection of strains, including Green Maeng Da, Red Bali, and White Borneo, ensures that every customer can find their perfect match.
Experience the Choice Botanicals difference today and discover why we're the trusted choice for premium kratom products.
License(s)
- TX, US: 549186120002
Notice a problem?Report this item