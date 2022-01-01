About this product
Shatter gets its name because of its glassy look and molecular makeup. In other words, it literally shatters. Its brittle nature gives it a pleasing aesthetic appearance like amber, honey, or hard candy. Shatter is different from wax in this way, because wax is softer, and has a buttery look and feel. Because of shatter’s molecular composition, it’s more stable than wax, which gives it a longer shelf life.
