Shatter is another one of the most popular cannabis concentrates in Colorado. Customers love our shatter because of how smooth and shiny it looks. The beautiful amber experience gets consumers excited even before their first taste. The taste is crisp and clear, and the smoke is smooth. The flavorful taste is secondary only to the powerful experience that follows it. Experienced connoisseurs are starting to get more selective about how they procure shatter, and Chronic Creations is leading the charge to produce a purer product.