Cipher’s Herby dry herb vaporizer brings new meaning to portability – consuming “on-the-go” has never been easier! Specifically designed for the active lifestyle, Herby is uber-small and discreet, and comes with a complete “on-the-go” kit so you can be ready to consume virtually anywhere, anytime (where legal, of course)! The kit includes three refillable pods, a smell proof pod container, and a convenient pocketable carry pouch. Simply load pods with herb, pack the carry pouch with Herby and pod container, and get on your way. When ready to consume, drop a pod into the chamber, turn Herby on, and enjoy. No fuss, no mess! Not in the mood for pods? No problem, you can also load herb directly into the ceramic chamber. Herby’s rugged unibody design means that it’ll travel well in your pocket, purse, or backpack, giving you confidence it’ll be there for you when you need it most. Get a Herby today, it’ll be your new favorite travel buddy!



We can definitely proclaim that good things come in small packages! At only 1.4oz (40g) and 3.5″ (90mm) tall, Herby’s sleek, uber-lightweight, palm-sized design is perfect for the consumer wanting the ultimate in discreet sessions. While miniature in size, there’s no compromises in functionality, with fast 30 second heat time, generous battery life, three optimized temperatures, and simple single-button operation. It’s the perfect portable dry herb vaporizer at a very affordable price!



HERBY'S ON THE GO KIT



Comprising the kit is a convenient carry pouch and a smell proof pod container (with three refillable pods). The carry pouch is made of durable, lightweight microfiber material, and sized just right to hold Herby, one pod container, Insulating Mouthpiece Tips, and even the USB charging cable.



PRODUCT SPECIFICATION



- Temperature Settings: 380°F/400°F/420°F (193°C/204°C/215°C)

- Ready Time: 30 seconds (longer when using pod)

- Chamber Material: High-grade Ceramic

- Heating System: Conduction

- Battery Capacity: 1000mAh

- Sessions Per Charge: 6-7 (depending on temperature)

- Charging Time: <1 hour (USB Type-C fast charging)

- Dimensions: 3.5″ x 1.2″ x 0.86″ (90mm x 31mm x 22mm)

- Weight: 1.4oz (40g)

- WARRANTY: One (1) year



WHAT'S IN THE BOX



1x – Herby Portable Dry Herb Vaporizer

1x – Smell Proof Pod Container (3x Dry Herb Pods)

1x – Microfiber Carry Pouch

2x – Insulating Mouthpiece Tips

2x – Replacement Mouthpiece Screens

1x – Loading/Packing Tool

1x – Cleaning Brush

1x – USB Type-C Charging Cable

1x – User Manual



