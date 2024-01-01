What could be more iconic than the classic Sherlock reimagined with 21st-century vaporizer technology? Cipher’s 2nd generation Nautilus retains its classic Sherlock shape, seamlessly blending modern technology with timeless design. Nautilus is not just about style – it’s a powerhouse of performance that’s both impressive and affordable, with features rivaling vaporizers twice its price. With its newest addition to the collection, Nautilus now comes in six vibrant designs! If Nautilus doesn’t bring out your inner Sherlock Holmes, we’re not sure what will!



Nautilus’ 2nd generation elevates the experience to new ‘highs’ with must-have optional accessories, including a Churchwarden Stem kit, allowing you to customize your pipe while cooling the vapor (Gandalf would approve!), and stainless-steel dosing pods to keep you prepped and ready for any quest or adventures!



PRODUCT SPECS:



- Temperature Settings: Variable range: 300°F – 435°F (149°C – 224°C)

- OLED Display: Battery level indicator, set temperature, actual temperature, session timer

- Ready Time: 30-45 seconds (depending on selected temperature)

- Chamber Material: High-grade Ceramic

- Heating System: Conduction

- Battery Capacity: 1200mAh

- Sessions Per Charge: 6-7

- Charging Time: About 1 hour (Micro-USB)

- Dimensions: 5″ x 2″ x 1.6″ (127mm x 50mm x 40mm)

- Weight: 1.4oz (40g)

- WARRANTY: One (1) year



WHAT'S IN THE BOX:



1x – Nautilus Portable Dry Herb Vaporizer

1x – Loading/Packing Tool

1x – Cleaning Brush

1x – Micro-USB Charging Cable

4x – Replacement mouthpiece o-rings

1x – User Manual



MUST-HAVE ACCESSORIES:



Churchwarden Stem Kit

Nautilus is the coolest dry herb vaporizer on the market, but you can transform the experience to the next-level with a Churchwarden Stem Kit! Escape into the world of Sherlock with our short stem, or add a playful element with a Gandalf™-style long stem. We’ve designed the adapter with a standard 10.4mm connector, so you can expand your collection with other Churchwarden stems commonly available on the Internet.



Refillable Dosing Pod Set

Be prepared to consume virtually anytime, anywhere, with a set of refillable stainless steel dry herb pods. Each pod is virtually indestructible and comes in a set of three in a smell-proof container. Not only do the pods make consuming on-the-go more convenient, but they also help keep the ceramic chamber clean.



