Shed the tension of the day and put down roots with our Rest blend. Stressful days and restless nights are melted away with a relaxing blend of myrcene and linalool that may help deliver relief from insomnia and anxiety. This indica-derived mix brings R&R to new heights.



Our all-in-one recyclable pens are ready to use right out of the package. With a stainless steel, kink-resistant body and reliable CCELL technology, these pens deliver a consistent experience with zero upkeep - perfect for the weekend campout or skate session.