Dreamy, creamy, and sweet, this unique terpene profile will lift your spirits and has been known to induce giggles. This strain is bright, scrumptious, and delightful. Take Unicorn X with you to the next party and enjoy the lift-off, or make your own mystical disco at home with this strain.
-Exotic fruit and sweet notes of cereal milk
-Expect energizing, euphoric, and tingly effects
Terpene profile:
Terpinolene, Ocimene, Limonene
About this brand
City Trees
The city brings us drive, innovation, and a will to keep pushing forward. The trees bring us connection, clarity, and a grounding that helps heal the world around us. We combine years of expertise in cannabis cultivation, extraction, and distribution to deliver the highest quality THC distillate products in Nevada. Using our proprietary extraction processes and relentless attention to detail we craft a variety of clean boutique cannabis products that deliver consistent results. Run that trail; find your zen; write that next track. Sustain Your State with City Trees.