Nepal Kush is a descendant of the landrace strain, Hindu Kush. It's lineage travels back to the beginnings of cannabis as a plant. As this is an intense indica strain, you'd be wise to plan nothing the day you choose to smoke this. It's an immediate de-motivator. Strong, pungent with hints of spice and floral touches...this strain is for those looking to go beyond "chill". Try our new Clean Compact 1 ml disposable cartridges today!

