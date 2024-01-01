Clean Cured Crystalline 1g - Horchata

by Clean Concentrates
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Clean Cured Crystalline 1g - Horchata, Concentrate - THC 68.2%
the horchata hybrid strain gives a relaxed feeling as well as a talkative effect and keeps one focused. Negatives are dry eyes and dry mouth. If you have Further questions feel free to ask one of out budtenders. Thank you for choosing Clean Concentrate.

About this strain

Horchata is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jet Fuel Gelato with Mochi Gelato. The effects of Horchata are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain tell us it’s a smooth smoke that tastes earthy, floral, and woody. Horchata effects are uplifting and relaxing. Some consumers say this strain makes them extra talkative. Medical marijuana patients choose Horchata to relieve symptoms associated with PTSD and depression. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, with pinene and ocimene as the secondary terpenes. Horchata is 20% THC, although actual THC percentage may vary from grower to grower. This strain pairs well with evening activities but could also be used for stimulating conversation among friends. The popular Horchata in 2022 comes from Compound Genetics, though WyEast Genetics also sells crosses of it.

Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals.

We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.
