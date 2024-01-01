Clean Nug Run Crumble 1g - Gush Mints

by Clean Concentrates
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Clean Nug Run Crumble 1g - Gush Mints, Concentrate - THC 72.8%
This hybrid gives a tingly, Sleepy and Relaxed. negatives would be Dry eyes, Dizzy and dry mouth. If you have any further questions feel free to reach out to one of out budtenders. We Thank you for choosing Clean Concentrates

About this strain

Gush Mintz is a heavy, indica-dominant hybrid strain cross of Kush Mints and the combination of F1 Durb and Gushers, bred by Bay Area-based Purple City Genetics. As a culmination of multiple popular Cookies family strains, Gush Mintz exhibits many of their beloved attributes: gassy, sweet terps with piney notes; dense, dark green and purple nugs coated in trichomes; and a body-zapping high that puts the mind at ease. You might not get much done, but you’ll feel great doing it.

About this brand

Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals.

We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.
