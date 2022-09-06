About this product
Enhance your day and elevate your evening. FLOW can be used as a suitable alternative to alcohol or Delta-9 THC to enhance any experience relaxing at home, or to invigorate a social or recreational adventure.
Our FLOW gummies are emulsified, which means our Delta-8 gummies have a faster onset time and a stronger buzz relative to their dosage.
SAVE 20% ON YOUR NEXT ORDER WITH CODE: LEAFLY20
Our FLOW gummies are emulsified, which means our Delta-8 gummies have a faster onset time and a stronger buzz relative to their dosage.
SAVE 20% ON YOUR NEXT ORDER WITH CODE: LEAFLY20
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CLEO
CLEO is committed to make the cannabis industry more accessible to all Americans. We ship federally legal, hemp-infused gummies that are affordably and accessibly priced. Our gummies have a range of effects - from relaxation without any intoxicating effects to a full bodied buzz that will have you on Cloud 9.
You can shop confidently at CLEO. All of our products are vegan, gluten-free, and 3rd party lab tested. And all of our gummies come with a risk-free guarantee, and our customer service line is ready to answer any questions you might have and make sure you have the best possible experience.
SAVE 20% ON YOUR NEXT ORDER WITH CODE: LEAFLY20
Información disponible en Español en nuestra página web
You can shop confidently at CLEO. All of our products are vegan, gluten-free, and 3rd party lab tested. And all of our gummies come with a risk-free guarantee, and our customer service line is ready to answer any questions you might have and make sure you have the best possible experience.
SAVE 20% ON YOUR NEXT ORDER WITH CODE: LEAFLY20
Información disponible en Español en nuestra página web