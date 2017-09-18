Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - Candy Jack - 1ML Cartridge

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Immerse yourself in the vibrant and euphoric aura of our Candy Jack Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Awaken your senses with its invigorating effects that instill focus and uplift your mood. Savor the sugary and delectable flavors that gratify your cravings. Crafted with precision, our premium vape cartridge ensures a seamless and pleasurable vaping experience, enriching your journey. Explore the perfect fusion of energy, euphoria, and flavor with our Candy Jack Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Elevate your vaping escapade to unprecedented heights of delight by ordering now. Embrace the delightful sweetness and unlock a realm of focused euphoria, waiting to be discovered.

About this strain

Candy Jack is a mostly sativa strain that provides a swift boost to your mood alongside a sweet, citrus aroma. The fragrant smell is inherited from its Skunk #1 parent, while creative and focused effects stem from the Jack Herer side of the family. While its complex terpene profile may impress even the most hardened connoisseur, patients typically appreciate Candy Jack’s ability to counter stress, depression, and appetite loss. With a few Cannabis Cup wins already under its belt, Candy Jack’s potency, flavor, and effects have won this sativa a sterling reputation in the cannabis world. 

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
