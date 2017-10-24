Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - Grape Ape - 1ML Disposable

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product


Immerse yourself in a world of mellow and carefree vibes with our Grape Ape Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape. Indulge in the succulent and sweet flavors of grapes that will transport you to a state of pure relaxation. Meticulously crafted for ultimate satisfaction, our disposable vape ensures convenience and ease of use, allowing you to unwind effortlessly.

Feel the soothing effects wash over you as Grape Ape promotes a sense of tranquility and carefree bliss. Discover the perfect balance of flavor and sensation with this extraordinary strain. Order now and unlock a world of pure delight with our Grape Ape Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape. Ignite your senses and savor the exquisite essence of Grape Ape as you embrace the mellow vibes and let your worries drift away on the gentle currents of relaxation.

About this strain

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

About this brand

Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
