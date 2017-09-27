Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - OG Kush - 1ML Disposable

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Immerse yourself in a potent and focused sensation with our OG Kush Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape. Surrender to the rich earthy tones, complemented by a tantalizing twist of citrus, as each puff tantalizes your taste buds with a harmonious fusion of flavors. Crafted to ensure ultimate satisfaction, our disposable vape offers unparalleled convenience and simplicity, allowing you to experience the full intensity of OG Kush with ease.

Feel the surge of energizing effects as they course through your being, enhancing your focus and providing a wired experience like no other. Discover the perfect equilibrium between flavor and sensation with OG Kush, a strain that transcends the ordinary to deliver an extraordinary experience.

Order now and unlock a world of potent intensity with our OG Kush Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape. Ignite your senses and immerse yourself in the captivating essence of this extraordinary strain. Get ready to feel focused, wired, and utterly invigorated with every exhale.

About this strain

OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity.  OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
