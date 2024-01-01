The Blue Dream is a sativa dominant hybrid that promotes an uplifting head high while leaving users still motivated and focused during the day. These subtle bursts of creativity are followed by a body high leaving users completely relaxed and pain free. Blue Dream is ideal for those suffering from symptoms of stress, mild depression, pain due to injury or illness, and sleep disorders. The taste resembles a batch of sweet blueberries and resonates long after that first toke.
THC - 23% CBD - 2%
Cloud Farms is a family-owned and operated cultivation facility with big dreams. Coming from humble beginnings, we understand the importance of hard work and due diligence in order to achieve our seemingly formidable goals. Through patience, resiliency, and perseverance we shattered expectations and are in route to making our dreams a reality.
We take pride in offering fellow Michiganders some of the finest cannabis around. Each and every one of us at Cloud Farms values complete dedication to our craft, with the goal to one day be considered the finest cannabis in the world.