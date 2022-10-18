About this product
Animal Mintz Disposable Vape Pen - Distillate Strain Series
Hybrid
300 mg/0.3 g
Animal Mintz is associated with a heavy sense of calm, making it a favorite of those who need their anxiety, stress, and pain rinsed away near the end of the day. Based on a hybrid strain created by crossing Animal Cookies, GSC, and Blue Power, this flavor’s sweet, pungent, minty profile can bring an instant wash of relaxation to soothe the most savage breast. Find out why this unique combination has made so many lives so much more pleasant. Taste and aroma: Pine, Citrus, Mint, Earthy Solvent Free and Filler Free
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074