About this product
Pineapple Whip Disposable Vape Pen - Distillate Strain Series
Hybrid
300 mg/0.3 g
This Pineapple Whip terpene blend is an ode to that deliciously sweet, refreshing, frozen pineapple treat from back in the day. Right off the bat, you're hit by the aromas of sweet, juicy, freshly cut pineapple and green melon. On the palate, it's not quite as acidic as Pineapple Express but is mellower rounder, and creamier on the finish, this blend is perfect for dessert time. Taste and aroma: Sweet, Floral Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Limonene, Linalool, Beta-Caryophyllene Solvent Free and Filler Free
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074