CLOVR - disposable vape pen - 300 mg - distillate - Purple Punch
About this product
Indica
300 mg/0.3 g
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome-laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain best suited after dinner. Its effects may help manage nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
About this strain
Purple Punch effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.