Mango Sunrise - FLAVOR SERIES
Distillate 510 Vape Cartridge
Botanically-derived Terpenes
500 mg/0.5 g
Island sunrise dances with color - pinks bloom and soften before bursting into light. Add juicy mango and you’ve got our Mango Sunrise blend! It’s sweet, lightly sour, and dripping with island flavor.
Flavor and aroma: Mango, Citrus, Candy
Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta Caryophyllene
Solvent and Filler Free
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
MAN000076
MAN000074